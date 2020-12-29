A mass of niche will dominate media 3.0 terrain

Eventually a lot of lifestyle-related media will return to normal. People will always want to see live sports being played. The question is whether they are happy to just watch it on television or will the live events become suitably socially distanced and, hence, more expensive. It is these kinds of existential debates that will change media… you’ll still watch movies but not everyone will go to the theatres. You’ll still read the papers but not physically hold it. You’ll still listen to music but won’t go to a concert. The real, physical world will become more expensive and the masses will be happy with their affordable digital universe, much like it has always been. You’ve always paid for the exclusive experience. Now you’ll just pay more for safety.