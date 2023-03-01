A memo on geopolitics sent in 1946 retains its relevance
More than three quarters of a century after it was written, George Kennan’s long telegram—it ran to 5,500 words—from Moscow to his bosses at the US State Department remains arguably the most influential diplomatic document of all time. At a time when the US and Britain were still nominally allied with Stalin’s Russia in the aftermath of World War II, his 22 February 1946 memo called for realism in dealing with an autocratic adversary and containing it. “I apologise in advance for this burdening of the telegraphic channel," Kennan wrote. But he had opted not to use the diplomatic pouch precisely to grab the attention of Washington. Long as the telegram was, its very first point, that Stalin’s Soviet Union was beset by “antagonistic" paranoia about “capitalist encirclement" and that there could be no “permanent peaceful coexistence", set the foundations for decades of US containment as a strategy for dealing with Moscow.