A memo on geopolitics sent in 1946 retains its relevance

Then, as now, coping with these powerful rivals is “undoubtedly the greatest task our diplomacy has ever faced and probably will ever have to face," as Kennan wrote. Unlike those who act as apologists for Putin’s need for “spheres of influence" and tiptoe around Beijing’s supposed historical claims to Taiwan—which ought to be regarded with as much scorn as, say, Pakistan insisting that Bangladesh not be accorded diplomatic status befitting a nation—Kennan warned that these regimes were committed “to the belief that with the US there can be no permanent modus vivendi." Decades later, it is easy to discern signs that this perceived antagonism was alive and well in the minds of China’s leadership in an encounter described in Richard McGregor’s biography of the Chinese Communist Party. McGregor’s The Party recounts a meeting between Wang Qishan, China’s vice premier in charge of the financial sector, with Western financial investors and executives. One of the underappreciated inflection points of history is how this partnership between Communist Beijing and Wall Street has been crucial in helping China raise hundreds of billions of dollars in overseas capital markets by listing an array of badly run state-owned enterprises that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley also helped restructure. The meeting with Wang took place in 2008 in the aftermath of the financial crisis that saw US financial giants nearly collapse till they were bailed out by the US government. Wang’s meeting was suffused with gloating rather than sympathy; Beijing’s superiority complex was all too apparent. Wang’s view, one participant told McGregor, was “You have your way. We have our way. And our way is right!"

