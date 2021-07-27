A micro-payment model would be ideal for the internet

Regular readers of this column will attest that I am not a huge fan of monetizing content through advertising. When creators are rewarded solely for the audience size their content gets, they are incentivized to produce material that appeals to the basest of human instincts—that we are shocked and outraged by. The real-time feedback that online advertising provides skews incentives even more, pushing content creators to disregard their creative instincts in favour of material that attracts the most eyeballs or has more stickiness. This is why so much online content appeals to our prurient tastes and is designed to address increasingly narrow and controversial viewpoints. And has lead to the creation of echo chambers and intolerance bubbles online.