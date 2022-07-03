A miracle needed to escape from this situation

The opposition frequently claims that the government usurps power by misusing central agencies. There is nothing new in it; these agencies have been abused in the past, too. Why is there such an abuse of power? Actually, those with stained records must find a way to conceal their scars. This is why those who enter politics to make quick money switch parties depending on the situation. Some parties even accept ‘chanda’ or ‘contribution’ in exchange for the party tickets. Those who have spent a lot of money to get there want a safe return on their ‘investment.’ Furthermore, the majority of regional parties are controlled by a few families. These are more akin to privately held businesses than political parties. The issue arises when an aggressive leader’s second or third generation takes over. The party’s old guard is hesitant to accept his new style, and a schism develops. The Shiv Sena is the most recent example of this.