A misunderstood minority gets further marginalized

Together, these books offer a staggering indictment of Indian claims to secularism. Patel’s book is a wealth of statistics and telling details, from the oft-quoted fact that of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s 303 members in the Lok Sabha, not one is Muslim, to distressing examples of institutional bias, ranging from our security forces to our banks. From the Sachar Committee report, Patel quotes this assessment of banking in India: “‘Some banks have identified a number of Muslim concentration areas as ‘negative geographical zones’ where bank credit and other facilities are not easily provided’." Muslims received only a “third of the advances they should have". That report also showed how massively under-represented Muslims are in central and state government jobs, consistently running at a third of what their share of the country’s population would suggest should be their representation. “The share of Muslim employment in central public sector units was 3.3%," Patel notes, citing the report. Yet, even so, “the absolute number did not reveal the whole picture. In the Railways, 98.7% of the Muslims employed were at the lower levels. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe composition in contrast was 18%."