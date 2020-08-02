Opinion | A national vaccination campaign ought to be run like an election

In conducting elections, the Election Commission assembles an elaborate administrative setup from existing governmental capacity for a single purpose, performs the task on a tight schedule, and then quickly disbands the setup after it is done. It coordinates departments across various levels of governments to schedule, organize and secure elections, and communicates with citizens in a fairly transparent manner. It has systems to enumerate voters, arrange for polling stations near them, inform them of the time and place of voting, and identify those who have voted. A lot of what it does for elections is more stringent than what is needed for vaccination. It would be good to have vaccination stations as close to home as polling booths, queues of manageable length, and priority accorded to senior citizens. But identification requirements for vaccination are less strict and the entire process need not be completed in a single day. The same indelible ink can be used to mark those who’ve received a dose, something that will be especially useful if the vaccine requires two.