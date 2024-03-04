A need to address interest and dividend income mismatch issue
Several taxpayers have received messages and emails from the I-T department, intimating them about some artificial intelligence identified mismatches in their interest and dividend incomes declared in their I-T returns, vis-à-vis, those reported in annual information system by banks and companies.
Weekends usually bring a little respite from the otherwise hectic working schedules. But when one’s mobile and email inbox starts pinging messages and email alerts from the income tax (I-T) department, in such otherwise relaxing weekend, then it definitely becomes a bit of a concern and a spoiler.