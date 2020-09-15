A neglected X-factor that lies at the core of our economic stasis

It is difficult to cite numbers to link the economy’s prolonged weakness with the Modi government’s attitudes towards cronyism and tax-evaded income and wealth, but it would be foolhardy to assume that its actions had no impact on the animal spirits of India Inc. If we accept that cronyism is less today than before 2014, and if we also assume that businesses had their own back-channel ways of getting illegal money when they really had no other option (like milking banks and bargaining for repeated debt recasts, also called evergreening), why, again, are we surprised that a recovery is so uncertain?