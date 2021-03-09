A new argument enters the loud world of fitness debates

When I hear the words, “what we are evolved for is…", I know some nonsense is coming. Some phrases foreshadow scholarly blather. Like, “hunter-gatherer" and “Palaeolithic". I think Western anthropology is like a great novel that wants to be bad science. It has a naive obsession with “what we are evolved for" (“to pick berries" is a favourite answer). All this when all of human history offers colossal evidence in plain sight that points to what we are actually “evolved for". As billions of people of all races across aeons have shown, by simply living, what we are evolved for is whatever it is that we are doing right now, including those of us who are anthropologists with a mysterious fondness for gathering berries.