A new business model rises as the web cookie crumbles

Over the years, cookies have inserted themselves into every facet of our internet experience. They have found their way into websites everywhere. Today, they are capable of tracking online behaviour no matter where on the internet users may be, or how tenuous their connection is with the business that benefits from the data and insights gleaned. It is this ubiquity that has raised the hackles of privacy advocates, who have expressed concerns that an internet littered with cookies is effectively a giant surveillance machine, designed to create comprehensive, fine-grained profiles that will eventually be used to sell things to us. But it is this pervasiveness of cookies that powers the internet, providing fuel to a multi-billion dollar online advertising industry that in turn gives internet businesses the income they need to be able to provide their services free to us. As much as we dislike or distrust them, I am not sure we can do without them.

