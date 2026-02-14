A new government in Dhaka, a new equation for India
The BNP’s sweeping victory signals a political turning point in Bangladesh and opens a new phase in ties with India, demanding careful engagement from New Delhi.
This week’s biggest headline is the elections in Bangladesh, which have brought the centre-right Bangladesh National Party (BNP) to power. The scale of the victory is striking: 212 seats out of the 300 contested directly in parliament, giving the party a clear two-thirds majority.
