A new government in Dhaka, a new equation for India

According to the report, Khan had perfect vision in both eyes until October 2025 but began reporting “persistent blurred and hazy vision" to prison authorities. The complaints were allegedly ignored for months, and he received only eye drops that “failed to improve his condition." A specialist physician was summoned only in January 2026, by which time the damage was largely irreversible. The report states that he has been left with just 15% vision in his right eye, fuelling speculation that the neglect was deliberate, leaving him alive but politically incapacitated and unable to challenge the civil and military leadership.