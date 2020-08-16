Soon after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) ended its legal tenure at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 6 August with a clinical decision to hold interest rates, all focus shifted to the selection process for a new lot of members. Coincidentally, the new MPC, its members and its immediate remit—which includes finalizing a flexible inflation target for the next five years—are all in a flux at a time when central banking globally is also at a crossroads. And though the challenges are very different, it will be interesting to see how these global trends influence Indian central banking and its inflation targeting regime.

Three external members will be selected to join three existing RBI nominees. The process involves intense negotiations between the central bank and government on identifying candidates with fealty to monetary policy. For example, the last MPC’s voting patterns clearly revealed the government nominee’s identity and policy stance. The MPC framework is governed by the RBI Act, which also lays down the composition of the search committee: cabinet secretary, RBI governor, economic affairs secretary and three external experts handpicked by the government. Clearly, the skew favours New Delhi.

This comes when the pandemic has shown the limits of central bank action in the absence of fiscal intervention. The government and market expect RBI to single-handedly jump-start the economy, which has been almost comatose since demonetization in late 2016. RBI has slashed rates severely, poured inordinate liquidity into the system and indulged in extraordinary regulatory forbearance. Yet, the economy has barely responded. RBI governors have even used the term “heavy-lifting" to describe their unfair burden. Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank governor, remarked mordantly about central bank shortcomings: “…most of our growth problems should be addressed through structural reforms and confidence-boosting measures… the central bank cannot stop electricity load-shedding with interest rates."

The new MPC members have to confront three critical issues.

The first is at odds with global trends. Most economies entered the covid phase with stronger banks, because of work done after the 2008 financial crisis, but weaker and over-leveraged corporate sectors. In India, both are vulnerable, with banks more so. It is true that many corporates are over-stretched and face bankruptcy; but it is equally true that the corporate sector’s loan binge has left banks, especially state-owned, deeply scarred and starved of capital. The spillovers from these linked issues have a direct bearing on financial stability and growth impulses. While RBI’s exceptional liquidity and rate actions have kept the system stable and relatively default-free, its policy elbow-room post-lockdown has been circumscribed by not only fiscal inaction, but also the monetary policy framework.

The second issue, thus, is whether inflation targeting offers a limited playbook for tackling the current crisis. The past few months saw RBI governor Shaktikanta Das occasionally crossing the monetary policy perimeter, making unilateral changes to the reverse repo rate without reference to MPC members. Questions are being asked whether the monetary policy framework is capable of handling the pandemic’s economic impact, especially since financial system stability is not explicitly baked in. The framework has so far served its limited purpose, but perhaps it should now be put under an expert lens to examine whether it should be expanded or repurposed. No monetary policy template is permanent anywhere in the world; even India had multiple regimes post 1990: monetary targeting (a la Sukhamoy Chakravarty report), multiple indicator approach (introduced by former governor Bimal Jalan), and preliminary inflation targeting, followed by the current regime of flexible inflation targeting.

Finally, the efficacy of changes in the monetary policy framework and its impact on fostering price stability or growth depend on the central bank’s communication policy. It should be remembered that its segue from two “credit" policies a year to six monetary policy announcements was necessitated by the increasing centrality of markets to monetary management or price stability, and the need to convey the central bank’s thought process to agents clearly. Its communication policy springs from the International Monetary Fund’s transparency code of 1999. That code has now been updated under the guidance of a high-level advisory group, which included former RBI governor Y.V. Reddy. The new code is voluntary and comprises five pillars of transparency: governance, policies, operations, outcome and official relations (say, with government or international counterparts). Although RBI is under no compulsion to accept it, increased transparency will be critical for central bank credibility in asset markets and improving transmission from benchmark rates to real lending rates.

The burden of expectations on the new MPC will be heavy: recognizing threats to future financial stability, reorganizing the tools at hand, and clearly communicating actions to markets. Plus, there’s a new elephant in the room: how to exit unscathed from a bloated central bank balance-sheet, which had swollen to 24.3% of gross domestic product by March 2020.

Rajrishi Singhal is policy consultant, journalist and author. His Twitter handle is @rajrishisinghal

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via