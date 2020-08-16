A new monetary policy panel amid central banking flux

Finally, the efficacy of changes in the monetary policy framework and its impact on fostering price stability or growth depend on the central bank’s communication policy. It should be remembered that its segue from two “credit" policies a year to six monetary policy announcements was necessitated by the increasing centrality of markets to monetary management or price stability, and the need to convey the central bank’s thought process to agents clearly. Its communication policy springs from the International Monetary Fund’s transparency code of 1999. That code has now been updated under the guidance of a high-level advisory group, which included former RBI governor Y.V. Reddy. The new code is voluntary and comprises five pillars of transparency: governance, policies, operations, outcome and official relations (say, with government or international counterparts). Although RBI is under no compulsion to accept it, increased transparency will be critical for central bank credibility in asset markets and improving transmission from benchmark rates to real lending rates.