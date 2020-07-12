Opinion | A new normal created by the ‘hysteresis’ effects of covid

The interesting question is this: If face-to-face teaching becomes possible, perhaps in the fall of 2021, will students, and for that matter professors, want to return to campus? There are many obvious advantages to online teaching and learning for both teacher and student—after all, who wouldn’t want to sit at home and curl up in pyjamas, with their favourite beverage close at hand, to watch a lecture rather than trudging all the way to campus? So it is quite possible that online classes may well become the norm for years to come. This is what economists and physicists would call a “hysteresis" effect: an equilibrium disturbed by a temporary shock, which has long-lasting effects that could perhaps even be permanent.