A new stress test awaits India as it walks the diplomatic tightrope

On the other hand, the US by signing a civil nuclear deal with New Delhi in 2006 brought India out from nuclear apartheid. It is a major trading partner, and the only country with which India has a significant trade surplus. It is part of the new coalition called Quad and there is talk of a free-trade agreement. Should India throw in its lot with the US? This is a formidable diplomatic challenge for the Narendra Modi government. It has already chosen to abstain on a UN resolution condemning Russia. On this, it has been consistent with a long tradition, as was pointed out by seasoned diplomat and author Syed Akbaruddin. In 1956, when the USSR invaded Hungary, the Jawaharlal Nehru government opted for silence. In fact, it chose to publicly chastise British and French aggression to take over the Suez Canal. In 1968, too, Indira Gandhi’s government was publicly mum on Soviet tanks rolling into Czechoslovakia. In 1971, India was at the receiving end of double standards. Pakistan’s genocide in East Pakistan was ignored by the Western world, but India’s entry into its eastern territory was condemned by Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger as breaching the neighbour’s sovereignty. In 1979, when the Soviets went into Afghanistan, it was the fag end of the Janata government, and Charan Singh was prime minister. Then too, India kept silent. As for the US bombing of Iraq in late 2002, India managed to remain outside the “coalition of the willing" led by president George Bush, despite war-mongering editorials in the Indian press egging India on to act as a “moral companion" of the US. Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee kept his cool, despite intense pressure to send Indian troops. Later on, in 2014, the Manmohan Singh government at its fag end chose to not publicly rebuke Russia for annexing Crimea.