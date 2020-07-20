Opinion | A new tryst with destiny: Birth of a data democracy

If successful, it will provide an entirely new template to the world, in general, and developing countries, desperately trying to raise their people out of poverty, in particular. It is what Nandan Nilekani, the former head of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and chairman of Infosys, describes so succinctly: Indians are economically poor but data-rich. What Nilekani is arguing is that an individual’s data in India is far more valuable than their current material worth (of about $2,000 per capita); this mismatch in potential and reality is what provides an opportunity for an individual to monetize their data.