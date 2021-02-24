A new vocabulary for climate change will help tackle it

For millions of years, humans focused only on the present. Only with the advent of agriculture did we start to think beyond the present. Yet, one only has to look at the retirement planning of individuals to see how poor humans are at taking care of their own future. Daniel Kahneman, a renowned behavioural scientist who won a Nobel prize for economics, has contended that sustainability behaviour requires humans to accept short-term costs and reductions in living standards so as to mitigate uncertain and higher losses far in the future. Kahneman believes no amount of awareness will overcome people’s reluctance to take care of their future at the cost of the present. To build a sustainable world, humans must be persuaded to care about the future of other people. Getting humans to work towards a sustainable world might be the toughest behavioural change project ever undertaken. As we embark on this initiative, we need to get some of the basics right.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}