A Nobel for your black hole thoughts

But let’s take a step back to ask, how and why would a star collapse like this? Take our Sun. It’s now about 4.5 billion years old, and will probably shine for another 3 billion years. We know enough about the evolution of stars to predict what it will do when those years have passed. In its death throes, it will first expand hugely, swallowing up at least its first three planets—yes, that means us on Earth—and perhaps Mars as well. But this “red giant" phase won’t last. Broadly: As its fuel starts running out, it will run out of the energy that counteracts its gravity and keeps it enormous. It contracts dramatically, pulled in by its own gravity. The theory is that it will shrink to become a “white dwarf"—about the size of the Earth. Think of our entire Sun, with all its gases and minerals, now packed into a globe one hundredth its original diameter. Put it another way: this is a body about 500,000 times heavier than the Earth, now packed into an Earth-sized sphere. What if you filled a matchbox with stuff dug from this white dwarf? The stuff is so dense that the little box will weigh several tonnes. You can imagine just how strong gravity would be on this white dwarf.