A 'noodle bowl' of FTAs can help us ascend the export value chain. Updated: 01 Dec 2022
In recent months, India has embarked on a signing spree and operationalized free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UAE and Australia. An FTA with the UK is in advanced stages of negotiation. While these pacts have been advertised as a manna from heaven for India’s beleaguered exporters, a recent report by Global Trade Research Initiative has muddied the waters about their effectiveness in promoting domestic manufacturing and export growth. As India appears keen to embrace FTAs aggressively, an assessment of the role they play and their strategic use holds valuable lessons.