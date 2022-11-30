A ‘noodle bowl’ of FTAs can help us ascend the export value chain

China too enjoys massive export surpluses with the US and EU, despite the fact that it does not have a trade agreement with either. China, however, has been more strategic in employing FTAs. After joining the World Trade Organization, the first bilateral FTA that it signed was with Asean in November 2002 and fully enforced it in 2010. Since then, China’s trade with Asean has grown more than 10 times, with China enjoying a modest trade surplus. Its strategy has been to use FTAs to get tariff-free entry for its manufactured goods to other countries in return for granting its trade partners access to its agricultural, raw material and commodity markets. This ensures that China captures a larger part of the value addition by importing raw materials but exporting finished goods. According to Masahiro Kawai and Ganeshan Wignaraja (‘Asia’s Free Trade Agreements: How is Business Responding’), this is backed by state support and China has the largest proportion of firms getting state help to exploit FTAs among all Asian countries in their sample.