A notable quality of delusions is that they’re infectious

They were two middle-aged men, two boys in their teens, two women in their twenties, one in her thirties, and three middle-aged women. The family matriarch, who was about 80, was probably too old to climb a stool. She was found in another room, strangled. Those who were found hanging, except one man, were blind-folded, their mouths gagged, ears covered and hands bound. They probably helped each other tie themselves, or they were sealed in this manner by the man whose own fasteners were odd. The deaths are the subject of Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra’s documentary on Netflix, House of Secrets. It is a calm and terrifying recounting of an event that most Indians had only heard of through the hysteria of television news.