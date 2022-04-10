A nuanced monetary policy, in a very complex context

However, the possible indirect impact of repressed interest rates on asset prices and inflation cannot be denied. Against three-month ahead household inflation expectations of 11.1%, weighted average fixed deposit rates are at 5%. Given large negative real interest rates, savers are forced into riskier asset classes. Mutual funds saw a record ₹4 trillion inflows into risk-seeking schemes in FY22, nearly thrice the ₹1.4 trillion equity outflows from foreign investors. This also explains the resilience of our markets. Similarly, we saw record $50 billion of net gold and jewellery imports in 2021, and a spike in demand for luxury items. Finally, there is also sentiment. In the February policy, MPC had projected average FY23 CPI inflation at 4.5%, much lower than analyst estimates. To manage both inflation expectations and foreign investor sentiment, it is important to preserve policy credibility.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}