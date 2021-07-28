A pandemic-optimized plan for kids to resume their education

Let’s acknowledge the basic facts. It is risky to restart schools before the entire population of India, including children, is vaccinated. But, like all decisions in this pandemic, this one too must be taken in balance and not in imagined ideal circumstances. If done so thoughtfully, there is less risk in reopening schools than in opening shopping malls and theatres, which has happened in most of the country. But even if we reopen schools, they will be shut again in the event of a third wave, regardless of whether it is localized or nationwide. So, like everything else in our country, education will continue to be on the precipice till we have fully vaccinated our population.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}