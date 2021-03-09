A pandemic that refuses to go by a partisan script in America

Covid’s path of destruction has not exempted the pieties about it. People who said it was “just the flu" don’t look wise after nearly 540,000 deaths in the US. But “14 days to flatten the curve" didn’t turn out to be prescient either. The more partisan the narrative, the worse it has fared. Liberals have spent much of the pandemic fretting about Republican-state irresponsibility. But the four states with the highest percentage of covid deaths all vote consistently for Democratic presidential candidates. Florida, though a consistent target of progressive criticism, has a death rate well below the US national average. Some conservatives, for their part, predicted that we’d stop hearing about the pandemic as soon as the election was over. Instead, the deadliest weeks came after it, and both politicians and the press kept talking about it.