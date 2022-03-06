A peace settlement is possible that lets all sides claim victory

Of course, if Putin were offered an off-ramp and chose to use it, he’d claim victory. But he and everybody else would know the score: Provoking disgust all across the free world turns out to carry enormous strategic costs. Economic warfare can be much more powerful than previously believed. Freedom-loving people can’t easily be cowed by threats. Autocrats have to worry about retaining domestic support. If an off-ramp had been offered and taken before Putin chose war, these lessons—all of which work to the advantage of the US, Europe and Ukraine—would not have been learnt. Putin might plausibly have pocketed the concessions and started planning his next move. If a climbdown is offered and accepted now, that’s much less likely. Putin might not admit it, but he’d be chastened. And Russians would know it.