A people’s court must be open to public accountability

A writ petition filed by M.C. Mehta (No. 13029) in 1985 seeking directions for regulation of air pollution in Delhi is still pending. In its 1991 order, the Supreme Court said, “This writ petition shall be deemed to be pending for the purpose of monitoring." Most recently, listed on 11 August 2020, the court took up the Smog Towers Report No. 106 submitted by the Environmental Pollution Prevention and Control Authority, a body set up under its directions in 1998. That this case has gone on for 35 years is not due to a judicial delay, but because of constant judicial monitoring and supervision of executive action. According to the judiciary, democratically elected governments have shirked their responsibilities, and PIL jurisprudence attempts to solve this governance problem.