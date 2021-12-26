A perfect storm on the horizon for PE in india

Increasingly attractive valuations

The covid crisis encouraged governments worldwide to make large sums of money available at very low rates. This excess liquidity has created what some have called the “everything bubble". Virtually every asset class in the world is now experiencing cycle high valuations—stock markets, cryptocurrency and even digital art! And this excess liquidity is leading to elevated levels of inflation. What seemed like “transitory" inflation two months ago is more worrying today, and we could see some actions from the Federal Reserve and other government entities to rein in liquidity. This could result in a softening of valuations in the second half of 2022.