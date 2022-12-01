A perplexing inequality decline while poverty seemed to worsen

It appears counter-intuitive that inequality fell in a period when there is overwhelming evidence of a poverty rise. While there is no clear explanation to this puzzle, it does appear to be a case of “levelling down", a term used by Derek Parfit and offered as an explanation by professor S. Subramanian (bit.ly/3uggfNT). Essentially, the decline in inequality is not a result of any transfer of income from the rich to the poor, or faster growth of the latter’s income, but a result of a faster decline in income among the middle class and well-off. Disaggregated analysis of all the available evidence seems to back this explanation. It also fits in with the broad trend of a slowdown in our economy, which has affected not just the poor, but almost every section of the income spectrum with the possible exception of the very rich. Earnings data from the PLFS also confirms this, by showing a sharper decline in the earnings of regular workers compared to casual workers.