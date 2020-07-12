Opinion | A plan for us to create a globally competitive industrial sector

Five, drastically ramp up the number of CSE (Computer Science and Engineering) seats at IITs, NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and leading private colleges. We are producing hordes of CSE graduates every year from hundreds of colleges, but most of them cannot even write code. It is essential for the Indian infotech industry to jump to the next level, and for that, it needs huge numbers of competent people. In 2019, IITs had 1,779 CSE and 421 dual degree computer science seats. In the US, about 2,300 undergraduate students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are majoring in CSE, and MIT is also setting up a new college for computing and artificial intelligence (AI). The University of Maryland has about 3,000 CSE undergraduate majors, and Arizona State University 3,500. Just these three US universities, all of them ranked higher than any IIT for CSE by Times Higher Education, equal the number of CSE students in our 23 IITs.