A plea to educators at the cusp of a seminal shift in education

Then there are many who are apprehensive of and disappointed by the language of the NEP and its absence of details. The text seems ambiguous and non-committal on many matters. This should only be expected, since the formal written language of any government is by nature cautious. But this could undeniably lead to problems. Not just now, but over the long term. Both inadvertent and motivated interpretations are possible, which may be antithetical to good education. An energetic use of the “principle of charity" from philosophy may be an effective counter to this. This means drawing the best and the strongest possible interpretation of a text and putting one’s might behind implementing that interpretation quickly, thus setting things on a course that would be hard to tamper with later.