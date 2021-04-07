A policy of self-sufficiency can work out to be a win-win for all

The Hindu newspaper recently featured an interview (‘How a group of 20 people from diverse backgrounds created an affordable, world-class ventilator during the lockdown’, 3 April 2021) with the authors of the book, The Ventilator Project, Srikant Sastri and Amitabha Bandyopadhyay. As the book’s cover states, it is the story of how an Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur consortium built a world-class product in 90 days. The usual time required is 18 months. A ventilator requires 500 parts, and hence, setting up domestic production capacity during a global lockdown is an inspirational achievement. Asked about the paucity of domestic medical equipment, the authors said that the government has to invest in medical infrastructure and give preference to domestic equipment. Second, Indian industry has to respond with inexpensive products of good quality. This is the crux of India’s renewed drive for self-sufficiency.