A prenuptial pact for marriages made in boardrooms

India’s two largest industrial empires—Birlas and Tatas—also had an unwritten understanding. The Birlas, through their holding company Pilani Investments, nursed a large stake in Tata Steel (then called Tata Iron and Steel Company), which remained substantially larger than the Tata shareholding for many years. This was part of an agreement between J.R.D. Tata and G.D. Birla, fellow travellers from pre-independence days and co-architects of the famous 1944 Bombay Plan. It was around then that Pilani Investments picked up a stake in Tata Steel as a pure investment, though it was later also re-defined as a foil against hostile takeover by third parties. Yet, despite that large stake, the Birlas stayed non-interventionist till they sold their 6.3 million shares in 2012-13. There was had no written document, only a verbal understanding between two gentlemen, but one that later generations largely honoured.