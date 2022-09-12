A price cap on Russian oil by the G7 is unlikely to work5 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 10:57 PM IST
The proposal is flawed because oil demand means ways may be found to get around its implementation
The year 2022 has been unusual for the management of economies. Inflation has surged to levels not seen in five decades, a war rages in the middle of Europe, supply disruptions continue to plague many sectors and rolling lockdowns are still a fact of life in China, to name only a few of the major disruptions.