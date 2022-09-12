A price cap on Russian oil by the G7 is unlikely to work

A bit of background before we unpack the price cap. Russia is the second largest producer of crude oil in the world, producing a little bit less than the US and a little bit more than Saudi Arabia each day. It produces over 11% of the global total demand of approximately 100 million barrels per day. After the war in Ukraine started, Russia has been exporting about 7 million barrels per day, retaining about a quarter of its daily production for domestic use. Russian export revenue from oil currently averages about $20 billion per month. Russia’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 was $1.71 trillion, and oil and gas exports made up 60% of its export basket. Germany, Turkey and Belarus are the main export destinations for Russian gas over pipelines. The 1,200-kilometre Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Vyborg in Russia to Lubmin in Germany. In response to Moscow’s actions, Germany has said that it will not certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that runs roughly parallel to the first one. Prior to the war, Russian gas exports to the EU and UK had declined from about 16 billion cubic foot per day (bcf/d) in 2019 to about 11 bcf/d in 2021. Gas and oil supply from Russia to Europe and the UK has declined in a range from 50% (Germany) to 100% (UK). Russia is offering its excess oil to countries like India, China and Turkey. For the gas, there are few takers, except for Turkey, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}