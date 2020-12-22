A prolonged deadlock with farmers could lead to chaos

The Union government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are making their own political moves. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has spoken to farmers in Kutch and Madhya Pradesh. He has also sent many messages to the farmers. Home minister Amit Shah has met farmers in West Bengal; while in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has held big farmer rallies in Meerut and Bareilly. The government is clearly keen to contain these protests before they spread further.