A prolonged wait for the promised decline of America

But that is not the sense you get when you are outside the US, and perhaps outside the paywalls of its self-flagellating liberal media. In all important ways, the US is an extraordinary nation. They talk a lot about what is wrong with them (because they talk a lot about everything), but they identify and solve their economic problems with exceptional speed. Their science is stronger than before; their financial industry thrives, their entertainment, which is honest because it is primarily for domestic consumption, still enthralls the world. A high proportion of the developing world’s young wish to live there. The chief aim of upper middle-class Indian schooling is to deposit children and a chunk of their parents’ wealth in America in the name of higher education. And what is called ‘global literature’ or ‘global cinema’ is what America’s artistic establishment considers cutely foreign but still familiar. If anything, America is growing more influential. Chiefly because of its flaws. All its bumbles and wounds and all that chest-beating make it more real and humbler than Rambo’s America.

