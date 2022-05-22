A Rajya Sabha rebalance must go with Lok Sabha expansion

The Constitution strikes a balance between popular will, exercised by the Lok Sabha, and the interests of states through the Rajya Sabha. This is modelled more on the US Senate than on the British House of Lords. Our Upper House doesn’t represent the interests of hereditary lords and theocrats, but as its name suggests, it is a chamber where states negotiate their interests. The Lok Sabha can be constituted on the basis of population, but the Rajya Sabha’s capacity to stand up for the states’ interests was to remain unchanged. Even if the Rajya Sabha makes for an unequal federation—Upper House seats are also allocated on the basis of population—to the extent that it functions as the voice of states, it serves a federal purpose.