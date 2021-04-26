A realistic growth outlook for India amid uncertainty

Not only that, India’s healthcare capacity remains low, with just 133 beds per 100,000, coupled with a shortage of healthcare staff, but its distribution is also highly uneven across states. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal have the fewest beds on this matrix (https://bit.ly/3evuOoB). The other key service sector, education, has been disrupted enormously by the pandemic. Technology in this sector has leap-frogged in terms of online delivery, which now makes it a tradable sector. However, we have neither an institutional set-up yet, nor household affordability for it, resulting in unequal access to education. Although the National Education Policy has been announced, delivering on its promise will require sustained attention to its implementation (bit.ly/2QZfqZH) and consensus building with states. Education and healthcare systems that lower existing inequalities are critical for a healthy and skilled workforce, and thus for median productivity levels.