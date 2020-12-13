A redux of the Modi government’s Thatcher moment

The turning point evidently came with the covid crisis and its aftermath, which seemed to give a new sense of urgency to the government in pushing ahead with its unfinished reforms agenda. For this, as I said at the outset, it deserves credit. However, the lessons of 2015 bear recalling today. Reforms pushed opportunistically during a crisis are more fragile, and vulnerable to a U-turn under pressure, than principled reforms. Nor do they durably build a political constituency for further reforms, as Rao discovered in the mid-1990s. Nor will banners and charts tweeted by the government and its supporters win critics over. Even less useful is to blame India’s messy democracy for the difficulty in carrying forward reforms, as at least one prominent government official appeared to recently. Helpful or not, India’s brand of democracy, which requires the careful creation of a consensus among disparate interest groups, places automatic checks and balances on any government that attempts to ram through even good reforms that are insufficiently well “sold" to the public and directly affected groups.