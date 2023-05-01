A Republic of South India is not entirely unthinkable

The Bharatiya Janata Party torments its rivals in a few ways. The least painful is when it wins elections fairly. Everything else involves a heavy hand. Other parties have accused the BJP of buying off their politicians. It got Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Parliament, they say, after a BJP functionary won a court ruling against him for “criminal defamation" of the ‘Modi’ surname; before that, it got a Congress politician arrested for getting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s middle name wrong; also, the BJP uses governors appointed by it to paralyse states it does not run. Several political parties also accuse the BJP of using the Enforcement Directorate to fix its rivals. Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manoj Sisodia was arrested on a corruption charge that they claim is bogus. Meanwhile, they contend, BJP leaders who are accused in financial scams do not face any heat. And that the Gujarat government, which is controlled by the BJP, has misused its “privilege" to acquit men convicted of rape and murder.

