A retreat from global trade will hurt India’s geopolitical stature

This year’s call for self-reliance first came during the national lockdown as a way to cope with the demands of living in a period in which domestic movement was restricted, international travel impossible, and global supply chains were in disarray. After China’s transgressions in Ladakh, official restrictions on Chinese apps and imports became a way to signal displeasure and impose costs on Beijing. So much is justified. However, both official policy and public discourse are proceeding in a direction of self-sufficiency and import reduction as desirable ends in themselves. Punitive customs duties on Chinese imports, applied strategically in an attempt to change Beijing’s behaviour, are one thing. But raising customs duties in general and imposing domestic quotas are quite another. A domestic purchase quota for defence equipment might sound patriotic, but shielding domestic producers from competition will eventually lead to lower quality products. In defence, as in other areas, it is far better to purchase the best equipment that money can buy—forcing Indian manufacturers to become globally competitive.