A revival would entail more than a high rate of economic growth

The slowdown in GDP growth from 8.2% in 2016-17 to 4% in 2019-20 was not an accident, but due to structural factors. That a large majority of people saw their real incomes decline, leading to a fall in consumption demand, was on account of structural changes. A decline in job creation and rise in unemployment was accompanied by changes in income and consumption. The consequences were visible, with the decline in private consumption resulting in excess production capacity and a drop in investment. This was also a result of the changing structure of production in favour of the formal/organized sector as opposed to the informal/unorganized sector. Some of it was driven by policy-induced shocks such as demonetization in late 2016 and the GST roll-out in mid-2017. Subsequent policy decisions like tax sops for corporates strengthened these trends. The rise in inequality was as much a result of these policies as it was a contributory factor to the slowdown. While it is not clear whether the impact of these shocks had fully played out before the pandemic, there is also little clarity on whether the economic shock induced by covid restrictions exacerbated these structural changes or reversed them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}