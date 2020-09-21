A revolt of the rich peasants of Punjab, Haryana

Last week, the Union government moved ahead to productionize its plans, announced in May, for creating a ‘One Nation, One Market’ for agricultural produce. Accordingly, it moved bills in the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament to replace the ordinances. It is positioned as a fresh burst of reforms in agriculture, which will dismantle laws, in vogue for decades, binding harvest, storage and sale of crops. In short, it is to set in motion an audacious plan to take the market to the farmer.