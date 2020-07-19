Opinion | A revolution is due but don’t hold your breath just yet

The time seems ripe for a new economic paradigm. A study of historical trends also seems to suggest that the conditions are right.

The advent of modernity and an increase in the rate of scientific discoveries in the 17th and 18th centuries quickened the pace of enquiry. Rapid upheavals in scientific ideas and shifting goalposts (think Isaac Newton, Galileo Galilei or Charles Darwin, among others), inspired philosophers to jettison old ideas and propound new thoughts, even prompting universities to slice up philosophy into natural and physical as well as social sciences, to be studied as separate disciplines. This process continued well into the 20th century with greater acceleration.

Cut to 2020. With the pandemic forcing governments to implement an unparalleled global lockdown, it might be time to mothball some existing economic orthodoxies. The years after the 2008 financial crisis repeatedly demonstrated that the existing tool kit is incapable of resolving deep-set economic problems, more so because crises have recurred with greater frequency than earlier. The current pandemic has only accentuated these fault lines. Dani Rodrik, professor at Harvard University, said at a recent SBI conclave that the world should forget returning to the status quo ante because the system is broken and unsustainable.

Every great challenge or crisis creates an opportunity for—as Thomas Kuhn describes it in his influential book The Structure of Scientific Revolutions— “paradigm shifts". A crisis or challenge arises when existing theories are incapable of solving new problems, leading to scientific revolutions. It might, therefore, be instructive to study the recent history of economic thought, which demonstrates how different crises engendered the emergence of new economic systems.

At the cusp of the 20th century, economics was dominated by neoclassical theories. Then came the Great Depression and with it emerged John Maynard Keynes. His prescriptions for economic recovery through government investment introduced a new stream of economic thought that popularized welfare systems across the Western world. While demolishing the earlier notion of self-correcting economies with full employment, Keynes and his book, General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, became the touchstone for modern liberal political economics over the next 40 years.

With the advent of the 1970s came the oil shock, high inflation and the collapse of Bretton Woods currency pegs. The Keynes framework was unable to explain the coexistence of high unemployment, high inflation and stagnant growth. Enter Milton Friedman, the Chicago school, and monetarism. Friedman, a vocal Keynes critic, advocated using monetary policy to stabilize prices and urged minimal government intervention. Friedman became advisor to US President Ronald Reagan and his philosophical influence, especially on how central banks should conduct monetary policy, stretched all the way into the new millennium, even inspiring the Federal Reserve’s rescue plan during the 2008 financial crisis.

Persisting with Friedman and a global neoliberal order is often blamed for exacerbating the current crisis. Economists Suresh Naidu, Dani Rodrik and Gabriel Zucman wrote in the Boston Review: “Deregulation, financialization, dismantling of the welfare state, deinstitutionalization of labour markets, reduction in corporate and progressive taxation, and the pursuit of hyper-globalization—the culprits behind rising inequalities—all seem to be rooted in conventional economic doctrines. The discipline’s focus on markets and incentives, methodological individualism, and mathematical formalism stand in the way of meaningful, large-scale reform."

The current deepening crisis is considered suitable for a new economic paradigm, but none of the alternative theories has found acceptance so far. Meanwhile, rising inequality or the ecological crisis has sparked prodigious literature on overhauling the existing template. There are also demands that the study of economics return to its philosophical moorings and cast off the heavy mathematical mantle that hobbles its growth.

There are some promising names out there. Stephanie Kelton and modern monetary theory (MMT) usually top the list in every conversation. MMT is still considered a fringe movement and has its fair share of sceptics, especially those approaching it from an accounting or balance-sheet perspective, or even among neo-Keynesians (such as Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman), but seems to be gaining acceptance. It must be remembered that both Keynes and Friedman had help: their theories became acceptable after other renowned economists burnished them; hopefully, MMT will also find similar support. Some other prominent economists, including a grouping called Economists for Inclusive Prosperity, have been advocating a new, alternative macroeconomic framework. There have also been demands to repurpose central banking.

In India, the economic policy and administration bench is filled with old-school adherents. India’s economic package is at odds with the severity of the pandemic, or with other economies that have introduced robust fiscal stimulus and social protection schemes. This is an opportunity for India to shine with an alternative economic strategy that is growth-oriented, sustainable and just. But perhaps it should first get some new talent on board.

Rajrishi Singhal is consulting editor of Mint. His Twitter handle is @rajrishisinghal

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via