Opinion | A revolution is due but don’t hold your breath just yet

There are some promising names out there. Stephanie Kelton and modern monetary theory (MMT) usually top the list in every conversation. MMT is still considered a fringe movement and has its fair share of sceptics, especially those approaching it from an accounting or balance-sheet perspective, or even among neo-Keynesians (such as Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman), but seems to be gaining acceptance. It must be remembered that both Keynes and Friedman had help: their theories became acceptable after other renowned economists burnished them; hopefully, MMT will also find similar support. Some other prominent economists, including a grouping called Economists for Inclusive Prosperity, have been advocating a new, alternative macroeconomic framework. There have also been demands to repurpose central banking.