A rising interest burden means all is not well on the fiscal front
Small saving scheme redemptions in the years to come could cramp resources for useful spending
When Parliament is in session, different ministries answer questions raised by members. A few answers by the ministry of finance last week suggest a slightly worrying picture of government finances.