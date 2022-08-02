A rising interest burden means all is not well on the fiscal front

If the money coming into these schemes in a given year is lower than the redemptions due during that year, then the government will have to allocate money from its budget and that will have its own share of repercussions. As per the public debt report of March 2022, the total outstanding liabilities of the central government when it came to small savings schemes stood at ₹18.8 trillion, up from ₹16.3 trillion as of December 2021. This will have to be repaid in the years to come by using fresh inflows into these schemes.