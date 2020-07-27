Opinion | A risk-management approach could guide our next stimulus

In the Asian region, South Korea reported a bigger-than-expected export and economic growth contraction in the year’s second quarter. All is not well with the Chinese financial system despite the apparent return of economic growth to positive territory. That is why an orchestrated stock market rally in China could not be sustained. Elsewhere, the massive recovery in stock markets around the world since March, including in India, and in high-yield bond markets have made asset price bubbles far bigger than they were in March, especially in the context of an uncertain outlook for corporate earnings. Consequently, these bubbles pose a significant risk to economic prospects. It is usually the case that stock market recoveries do not have much of a positive wealth effect on the economy, but a crash dampens sentiment and hurts economic activity. All of these make the case for a growth insurance policy through additional stimulus.